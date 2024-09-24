DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,746 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 516,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after buying an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

