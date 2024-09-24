DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $847.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

