DRW Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

