4,392 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Incyte Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of INCY opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

