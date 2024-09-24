DRW Securities LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $17,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,869,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 692,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

