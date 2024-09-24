Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

