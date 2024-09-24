Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

