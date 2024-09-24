DRW Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.