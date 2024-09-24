DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

