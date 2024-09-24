2,300 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.