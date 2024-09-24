Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.72.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

