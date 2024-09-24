DRW Securities LLC Sells 15,855 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.4 %

PHG stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.