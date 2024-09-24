EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.