DRW Securities LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,804.9% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

