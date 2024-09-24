DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

