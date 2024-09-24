DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

