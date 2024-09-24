DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

