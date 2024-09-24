DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

