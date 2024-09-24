EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 908 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS INDA opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

