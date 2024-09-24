DRW Securities LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,254,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,473,000 after buying an additional 574,763 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

