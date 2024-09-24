DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after buying an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $290.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.73.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

