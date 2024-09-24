DRW Securities LLC Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

