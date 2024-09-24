DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 143.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,707.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8,859.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,091.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,730.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

