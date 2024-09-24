Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,592,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 605,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 393,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $9,455,000.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

