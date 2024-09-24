Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

