Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $12.88 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 295,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Squarespace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.50, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,511,354.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,701 shares of company stock worth $17,069,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

