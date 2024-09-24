EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.