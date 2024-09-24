Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,352 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Capri worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Capri stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

