Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.