Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,406 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

