Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,364,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 239,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $712,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

