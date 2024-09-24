Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.