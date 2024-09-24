Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Mirion Technologies worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,984,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,139 shares of company stock worth $491,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.