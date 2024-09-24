iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.