EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,380 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

