Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 3,801.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

