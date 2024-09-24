iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.