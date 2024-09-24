Confluent’s (CFLT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 123,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 496,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,263 shares of company stock worth $10,829,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

