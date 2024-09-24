EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,214 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 720.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

