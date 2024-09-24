Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 34,600 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 266,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.