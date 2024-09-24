Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSAT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telesat will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
