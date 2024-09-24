Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Telesat Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSAT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telesat will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telesat by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.