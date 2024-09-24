Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

