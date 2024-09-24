iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXN opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

