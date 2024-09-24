EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

