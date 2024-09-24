Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to “Strong-Buy”

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

