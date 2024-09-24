Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 213,402 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,402 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $20,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after buying an additional 161,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

