Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $112,749,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,600,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,115,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 157.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

