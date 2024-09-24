Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 396,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 42,883.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 235.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 171,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

