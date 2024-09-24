Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,311 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

