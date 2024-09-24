Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,715,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

